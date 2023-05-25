(Bloomberg) -- PJT Partners Inc. has hired George Farber, a senior managing director at Evercore Inc., as a partner focused on the software space, according to people familiar with the matter.

Farber will start at PJT in San Francisco in the next few months after a standard period of leave, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

Farber joined Evercore in 2013 after starting at Merrill Lynch in 2005, according to the bank’s website.

He’s advised on deals in the applications and infrastructure software sectors, including clients from leading public companies and private equity firms.

A spokesperson for PJT declined to comment. A representative for Evercore couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

PJT, led by Chief Executive Officer Paul Taubman, has been looking to hire in strategic areas in a tough market for dealmaking. Taubman said at its annual meeting this week that the bank increased its firm-wide headcount by 9%. It has 100 partners and 900 employees.

“This dislocated environment offers us more opportunity to expand the base of talent in the firm in all of our disciplines, whether it’s restructuring and liability management, shareholder engagement, fundraising, strategic advice, capital markets advice, geopolitical advice,” Taubman said.

