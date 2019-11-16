(Bloomberg) -- Soldiers from China’s People’s Liberation Army joined cleanup efforts in Hong Kong on Saturday to clear roads and other barricades set up during a week of anti-government protests.

The soldiers marched from their barracks in the Kowloon Tong district in green T-shirts and black shorts around 4 p.m., according to photos and video published by the South China Morning Post. They helped crowds of people near Hong Kong Baptist University clear roads and other areas ransacked during the protests.

One of the soldiers said the deployment wasn’t ordered by the Hong Kong government, according to the Post. A Hong Kong government spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Government officials have repeatedly denied assertions that they had deployed Chinese soldiers for law enforcement but have said they have not ruled out bolstering the Hong Kong police with additional support from other departments.

Chinese troops have been stationed in Hong Kong since the British handed the city back to China in 1997. Under the city’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law, the PLA is not allowed to interfere in local affairs unless called upon the Hong Kong government to help with disaster relief or to restore public order.

The Hong Kong government has never requested PLA deployment. In 2018, more than 400 soldiers helped clear fallen trees following Typhoon Mangkhut, the first time they had undertaken such a role.

City officials have repeatedly denied speculation that they have used Chinese soldiers or law enforcement but said they haven’t ruled out bolstering the police with staff from other departments. This week the police appointed 100 Correctional Services Department officers as special constables to assist during the protests.

