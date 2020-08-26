(Bloomberg) -- Polish gaming studio CD Projekt SA soared to a record on plans to introduce a Pokemon-style augmented-reality game for mobile phones based on the Witcher medieval fantasy series.

Shares in Europe’s largest gaming studio jumped as much as 7.3% to a record 437.7 zloty, giving it a market value of 41.9 billion zloty ($11.2 billion). The company didn’t indicate a launch date for the free-to-play game.

CD Projekt, the biggest company on the Warsaw stock exchange, has had success in its computer and console productions based on the Witcher fantasy stories about a medieval monster hunter, gaining a sales boost around the turn of the year following a Netflix series of the same name.

