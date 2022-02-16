(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co.’s former commercial airplane headquarters outside Seattle is becoming a training and office facility for the Sounders Major League Soccer team.

The complex, opening in 2024, will be called the Sounders FC Center at Longacres and will house four pitches, as well as space for team officials, analysts and nutritionists. The 10-year development plan between the Sounders and Unico Properties, which bought the Boeing site last year, also includes 3,000 multifamily residential units. Team officials held a groundbreaking Wednesday.

The change in ownership marks the emergence of one Seattle brand and the continued unraveling of ties of between Boeing and the city. Founded in Seattle by William Boeing in 1916, the company was once the region’s most important employer, with the local economy rising and falling on its fortunes. In 2001, Boeing moved its headquarters to Chicago and since then large parts of its manufacturing operations have relocated to South Carolina.

Boeing listed the property at the former Longacres race track in Renton for sale in 2021, seeking to scale back costs as the pandemic curtailed air travel.

The current iteration of the Sounders began in 2007 carrying the name of an earlier team and won the MLS Cup in 2016 and 2019. The team is majority-owned by Adrian Hanauer, and other owners include comedian Drew Carey, Microsoft Corp. Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella and musicians Ciara and Macklemore.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.