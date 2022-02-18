(Bloomberg) -- A YouTube channel that livestreams planes taking off and landing from London’s main Heathrow Airport drew hundreds of thousands of viewers tuning in to watch aircraft attempt to land in wind gusts over 61 miles per hour generated by Storm Eunice.

Big Jet TV saw as many as 230,000 viewers at one point, when an Airbus SE A380 double-decker flying in from Doha by Qatar Airways made its third attempt to land. The channel, run by enthusiast Jerry Dyer, was already popular with aviation geeks, and has about 143,000 subscribers.

Hundreds of flights were canceled as the Met Office issued a Red Alert weather warning for London and southeast England, with winds as high as 80 mph (129 kilometers) an hour battering the country. Warnings were also in place for parts of south west England and south Wales, with the storm also affecting the Netherlands, France, Germany and Ireland.

Dyer’s energetic commentary earned plaudits on Twitter.

“There we go, this is better, this is better,” he told viewers as the A380 roared overhead and touched down at about 1 p.m. local time. “Awesome. Well done sir or madam.”

London on Red Alert as Storm Cuts Power to 120,000 U.K. Homes

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.