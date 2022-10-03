(Bloomberg) -- Planned Parenthood is launching a mobile clinic that will operate in Illinois and travel along the borders of states where abortions have been restricted or banned.

The clinic, operating out of an RV, will provide consultations for those considering the procedure as well as abortion pills for patients who are still within the first 11 weeks of pregnancy, Planned Parenthood said in a statement on Monday. Abortion is legal in Illinois, but has been banned in the bordering states of Kentucky and Missouri, with restrictions in other neighboring areas.

That has made Illinois an abortion refuge in the US heartland, with the state seeing a record influx of women seeking the procedure since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. About 30% of all abortions in Illinois are now being provided to residents from other parts of the country, Planned Parenthood said last month.

“Over the past 100 days, I’ve cared for people from across the country who traveled to southern Illinois for abortion care,” said Colleen McNicholas, the chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri. “These patients are navigating a politically designed obstacle course to access abortion and other basic health care.”

Planned Parenthood is aiming to make traveling to an abortion clinic easier and less burdensome for residents in states that have banned abortion, representatives for the reproductive-health provider said. Some 33 million women of reproductive age live in states where bans have taken effect or are likely to do so.

As a result, health-care providers are getting creative when it comes to providing abortion care. A nonprofit is currently raising funds for a proposed floating clinic located on a boat in the Gulf of Mexico, while the telehealth company Just the Pill began offering a mobile clinic for care in Colorado this June.

