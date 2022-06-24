(Bloomberg) -- Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union said they plan to ask an Ohio court to uphold abortion rights in the state now that the US Supreme Court has eliminated the right at the federal level.

An Ohio law banning abortions after six weeks was put on hold in 2019 by a federal judge citing Roe v. Wade. Less than an hour after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark case, Republican Governor Mike DeWine and state Attorney General Dave Yost asked US District Judge Michael Barrett in Cincinnati to lift his injunction.

Planned Parenthood and the ACLU said in a statement that they plan to ask a state court to guarantee continuity of abortion care under the state constitution of Ohio.

“The most important thing to remember is that as of today, abortion is still legal in Ohio,” said Freda Levenson, legal director for the ACLU of Ohio. “We are determined and prepared to fight to keep it that way.”

Ohio is one of 26 states that either will or are likely to ban almost all abortions, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that backs abortion rights. Thirteen of those states have a “trigger law” in place which would automatically outlaw abortion if Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Missouri became the first state to “effectively end abortion,” with state Attorney General Eric Schmitt minutes after Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was released.

