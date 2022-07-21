(Bloomberg) -- A group of Planned Parenthood workers in five states have voted to unionize, as part of an effort to address staffing shortages, low pay and burnout among staff.

Workers in the group voted 238-26 to join SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa, according to a statement from their employer, Planned Parenthood North Central States — or PPNCS. The union, known as Planned Parenthood North Central States United, is comprised of employees at 28 clinics in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

“We have served in our roles without breaks, without pay equity and often without a seat at the table,” Mimi Arabalo, who has worked at PPNCS for six years, said at a virtual press conference on Thursday following the vote. “We can’t care for our communities if we aren’t being cared for ourselves.”

While health-care workers more broadly have been under extreme stress during the pandemic, those providing abortion care are facing unprecedented strain in the wake of the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The June decision cleared the way for 26 states to enact near or complete bans on abortions amid chaos and confusion, sending a surge of patients to facilities in so-called haven states.

“At a time when reproductive rights and the freedom of bodily autonomy are under intense attack, we will work with SEIU to support our employees, and to strengthen public policy, and improve access to abortion and all sexual and reproductive health care and education,” Molly Gage, vice president of human resources for PPNCS, said in a Thursday statement.

Employees in the North Central States network said they’re facing burnout, and they want adequate staffing ratios, according to statements earlier this year.

Earlier this month, nearly 200 employees at the Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts voted to unionize. About 60 workers at the Guttmacher Institute, a leading reproductive health care researcher, did the same.

