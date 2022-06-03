(Bloomberg) -- Plant milk is on the cusp of another boom as the industry courts a huge demographic it has ignored so far: children.

Using colorful bottles of oat and pea milk packed with protein and prebiotics, the category is winning over parents. At Ripple Foods, a startup that has raised more than $200 million, its plant-based option for kids has more calcium and vitamin D than cows’ milk. Sales of the offering have more than doubled expectations since launching in 2021, and distribution is increasing by more than 10,000 locations this year, including its debut in Kroger, America’s largest grocery chain.

Milk alternatives have swept through the US in recent years, approaching 20% of the market and $4 billion in sales. Yet that growth came largely from adults adding them to coffee and smoothies. Now the industry is turning to children — easily America’s biggest milk drinkers — in a looming threat to a dairy industry that has seen consumption decline for decades.

“When it came to the heaviest consumers in the category, no one was designing a product for them,” said Ripple Foods Chief Executive Officer Laura Flanagan, 53, who greenlit the creation of a kids offering shortly after joining the Berkeley, California-based company in 2019. “It was hugely exciting to uncover this unmet need.”

The opportunity is significant with kids traditionally consuming about twice as much milk as adults, but the US dairy industry is also entrenched. A glass of milk has symbolized childhood for generations. Iconic campaigns like “Got Milk” and its milk mustache hardened the idea that being a good parent meant giving it to your offspring to help them grow strong with all its calcium and protein.

But the success of products like Ripple’s are showing how much today’s kids and their millennial parents have changed. Thanks to the popularity of brands like Oatly, about 60% of US households are buying alternative milk, according to data from researcher Mintel Group. Dairy allergies have also been rising in young children. Sales of imitations rose 15% last year and are on track to nearly double to $6.3 billion by 2026.

While plant milks haven’t traditionally marketed benefits like protein or calcium, these products for children do. The bottle for Ripple Kids also touts Omega-3 for brain development and prebiotics that support “happy tummies.”

Ripple raised another $60 million in September — pushing its valuation to about $350 million, according to PitchBook. The company, co-founded by one of the entrepreneurs who started the Method brand of eco-friendly cleaning products, is now on a brand awareness campaign. It will include prime-time TV ads and boosting production to expand retail locations by 11-fold this year.

Converting kids to plant milk is “a huge untapped market,” said Alex Ruimy, co-founder of venture capital firm Rage Capital, which has a stake in Ripple. “We’re not just talking about moms at home. We’re talking about schools, everything."

Overall, milk alternatives have received more than $1 billion in funding since 2015, according to PitchBook. This includes Perfect Day, which makes lab-created milk, taking in more than $700 million from investors.

It’s hard to imagine such a flurry of investment around the stuff from cows. Since 1975, consumption of fluid milk has declined more than 40%. Americans are eating less cereal. There has been more competition from a booming beverage sector of sodas, seltzers and flavored water. People gradually stopped drinking a glass of milk with meals.

Milk alternatives didn’t appear to be much of a threat early on. Soy milk had been available for decades, but never gained much ground. Then in the 2010s, nut milks started winning over younger consumers on claims that they were lower in calories and didn’t have cholesterol. Within a decade, brands like Oatly captured a stunning amount of the market. That came even as cows’ milk remained cheaper.

“Consumers are turning toward dairy alternatives in droves,” researcher Mintel said in a recent report. “Dairy milk is missing the mark.”

In California, dairy farmer Steve Maddox said the gallon jug of milk has gotten “boring,” but still believes Americans will eventually come back to milk because plant-based offerings won’t measure up in the end.

“We’re all eternal optimists,” he said of the nation’s dairy farmers, who have struggled with rising costs and weakening demand for years.

Big Milk has been trying to hold onto children. To combat kids aging out earlier than previous generations, the industry has been using marketing, like a campaign reminding 9-year-olds that they like milk. Another effort called “Mess With Your Milk” tried to pitch milk as fun (beyond drinking it). This included adding food coloring and turning milk cartons into birdfeeders. For teens, Olympic athletes were paid to tout chocolate milk on TikTok. But there’s not a lot of evidence these efforts have worked.

“The only way out of declining commodity categories is innovation,” said Blake Waltrip, who heads US operations for the a2 Milk Company based in Sydney. The dairy industry has relied too much on legacy products like gallon jugs, he said. For its part, the company messages “Love Milk Again” as part of a push to sell milk with only a2 protein, which it says research shows is easier on the stomach than the a1 protein that’s in traditional milk.Milk is also still much cheaper than the kids-focused products trying to take its place. Ripple’s offering costs about 11 cents an ounce, more than three times the price of whole cows’ milk.

Then there are schools, which dairy dominates. USDA standards specify that public schools may serve fat-free or low-fat milk, and that “program operators must not promote or offer water, juice, or any other beverage as an alternative selection to fluid milk in a reimbursable meal.”

Even New York City’s new vegan Fridays in public schools have one exception: Cows’ milk is still served to a system with 1 million students because the government requires it. However, Ripple has made some inroads, selling to Chicago, the third-largest district in the US.

Lifelong vegetarian Megan Meisner had been drinking almond milk for years, but this year the 40-year-old needed something to give her 18-month-old son who was shifting off breast milk. Enter Ripple Kids, which Meisner had just noticed at her local Target store in Dallas. She saw the pea-based product as a better source of protein than almond milk, and now her son drinks glasses of it.

“I don’t want 50% of his diet coming from dairy,” she said, noting that he already eats yogurt and ricotta cheese. “When there’s an alternative to another dairy option, why not give him something else?” —With Deena Shanker

