Plastic Omnium Makes US Push, Changes Name as Part of Overhaul

(Bloomberg) -- French car-parts maker Cie Plastic Omnium SA is changing its name and planning more US investments as part of an overhaul to offer new electric vehicle and hydrogen technology to a wider range of clients, including Tesla Inc., China’s BYD Co. and France’s Alstom SA.

The company will next month inaugurate a new plant in Austin, Texas, and plans to invest in a manufacturing site in Michigan after winning a US hydrogen order, Chief Executive Officer Laurent Favre said in interview at the company’s headquarters this week. He expects US revenue, which reached €1.6 billion in 2023, or 14% of total group sales, to double by 2028.

“We clearly want to invest more outside of Europe, which is over-regulated and less competitive because of higher energy and labor costs,” the CEO said. “The European market is suffering even though we are gaining market share. We need to become less dependent on the region and on certain clients.”

Plastic Omnium, a provider of car equipment such as bumpers, front-end modules and lighting, in 2018 sold its plastic bins business to focus on new technology such as hydrogen storage tanks. The company is changing its name to OPmobility to stress the variety of its client base, which now includes makers of vans, trucks, trains and even airplane maker Airbus SE.

The stock has fallen 23% in the past year, valuing the company at €1.7 billion ($1.9 billion).

The Burelle family still owns 60% of the group, with no plan to sell down the stake, Managing Director Félicie Burelle, the grand-daughter of Pierre Burelle, who founded Plastic Omnium in 1946, said during the same interview.

The company is seeing its clients suffer from a slowdown in electric-vehicle demand in Europe, Favre said.

“As soon as EV subsidies are taken away, there is a dramatic drop in production numbers,” he said.

The region where growth will be crucial in the coming five years is the southern part of the US as well as Mexico, according to CEO Favre, a former ABB Ltd. executive who took the helm of Plastic Omnium in 2020.

The company has 13 manufacturing sites in the US, Austin included, and 13 in Mexico.

Growth in combustion-engine vehicles will remain strong in the US for the foreseeable future, the CEO said.

“The US is the most solid market for us in the future,” Favre said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.