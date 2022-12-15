(Bloomberg) -- The plastic industry has long said that recycling is the solution to reducing waste. But in Thailand, where much of the world’s plastic refuse currently ends up, it’s created a new set of intractable problems.

In this episode of Bloomberg Storylines, we go to Thailand and explore what happens to all the plastic people in countries like the US toss into recycling bins, the damage it’s doing to the environment of other countries and the health of their citizens, and how more nations may soon bear the brunt of the world’s illusions when it comes to much plastic is actually recycled.

Read More: Thailand Is Tired of the Noxious Fumes From Recycling Your Trash

