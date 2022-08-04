(Bloomberg) -- Payments provider Plastiq Inc. has agreed to go public via a merger with Joseph Sambuco’s blank-check firm.

Plastiq’s tie-up with Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II will create a company with a value of about $480 million, including debt, according to a statement Thursday.

Founded in 2012, Plastiq offers payments services to small and medium-sized businesses. The company, whose backers include Kleiner Perkins, B Capital Group and Khosla Ventures, is forecasting revenue of $75 million for this year.

Eliot Buchanan, Plastiq’s founder and chief executive officer, will continue to lead the company along with existing management.

“For too long, SMBs have been neglected from financial services,” Buchanan said in the statement. “As a public company, we plan to continue to invest in opportunities to scale the business with a growing product suite that enable us to provide SMB owners with access to sufficient, on-demand cash flow.”

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II listed in March 2021. The special purpose acquisition company is led by Sambuco, a former Lazard Ltd. real estate specialist who went on to found Colonnade Properties.

