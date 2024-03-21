(Bloomberg) -- When FTX collapsed in Nov. 2022, Louis d’Origny was just one of more than a million customers who had no idea if they would ever get their deposits back from the fraudulent crypto exchange.

“I had enough money on there that I was very worried,” d’Origny said in an interview, declining to reveal exactly how much he had trapped on FTX.

d’Origny, together with a group featuring Ramnik Arora, FTX’s former head of product, has since turned the disaster into an investment opportunity from which he looks set to profit handsomely.

In the weeks following the implosion, d’Origny said he was one of the first people to buy FTX bankruptcy claims from customers who found themselves in the same situation as him. He ended up launching four investment funds to snap up about $31 million worth of claims and started a platform called FTX Creditor that has facilitated the purchase of an additional $60 million in claims.

Arora, one of d’Origny’s partners on the FTX Creditor project, was a key player within the FTX empire. He oversaw product for the crypto exchange and participated in the company’s venture investing, some of which was financed by misappropriated FTX customer funds. Arora, who has not been accused of any wrongdoing, handled engineering for the FTX Creditor platform, d’Origny said.

FTX Creditor is targeting bankruptcy claimants who had less than $100,000 on the exchange, according to d’Origny. “The market for the creditors was pretty appalling and not transparent, risky, full of people making huge margins, and we wanted to make a fast, easy transparent process for those creditors,” d’Origny said, noting that he had a negative experience selling bankruptcy claims from failed crypto lender Celsius to OPNX, the controversial bankruptcy claims exchange linked to the founders of failed crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital.

d’Origny, who said he was also part of a rejected bid to restart FTX, explained that when he and his team started buying claims, they estimated that creditors would get back 25 to 30 cents for every dollar they had on the exchange. The average cost for claims purchased through their third fund was 15 cents on every dollar owed, according to d’Origny.

“Our view was that generally, because the fraud hadn’t been perpetrated for that long, that a lot of clawbacks would occur, and we would get a lot of the money back that way,” he said, adding that it was “unfair” that some money, like a $700 million investment given to K5, the investment firm founded by former talent agent Michael Kives, didn’t seem like it was going to be clawed back.

He said the uncertainty around claims pricing and new bankruptcy developments further complicated the purchasing process. In one instance, d’Origny said he was on the phone with a customer negotiating the purchase of their $4 million claim, when he learned that the US Internal Revenue Service had just filed bankruptcy claims worth billions of dollars against FTX.

“We purchased the claim anyway, but we bought that claim for 25 cents on the dollar,” he said. “We thought that we were going to lose money on that.”

FTX told a bankruptcy judge in January that creditors of the company who can prove their losses will likely get all of their money back. But with crypto prices surging, some customers have complained about the current plan to peg the value of their holdings to digital asset prices from November 2022. The price of Solana tokens, one of the FTX estate’s major holdings, recently topped $200, many times more than the $16 it was trading at when FTX collapsed. Bitcoin, which was trading for less than $18,000 when FTX filed for bankruptcy, rose to a record of almost $74,000 earlier this month.

“We didn’t predict crypto was going to go through the ceiling,” d’Origny said.

Still, d’Origny said the claimants he works with are thrilled to be getting any money back at all, noting that FTX Creditor can process purchases in as little as 30 minutes. He said many of them are ready to invest the money they get back into crypto.

“The relief that people get when we pay them in stablecoins at the end of the call, they’re so happy and excited,” he said.

