(Bloomberg) -- A judge revoked Platinum Partners LLP co-founder Mark Nordlicht’s bail after prosecutors said Nordlicht "forcibly intimidated" a government attorney last week during a break in his fraud trial.

Nordlicht and two other former executives of the defunct hedge fund are accused of inflating the value of Platinum’s largest assets and using loans and money from new investors to pay off old ones, while falsely claiming to regulators the firm had about $1.7 billion in assets under management.

On Monday, prosecutors in Brooklyn said in a letter to the judge that Nordlicht should be sent to jail for the remainder of the trial for trying to intimidate a prosecutor. Nordlicht and his wife were passing a group of prosecutors in a hallway on May 2 when he "angrily shouted" at one of them, the prosecutors said. As his wife tried to restrain him, Nordlicht "continued to curse and pursued the prosecutor in a rage while screaming," they said.

"His rage was directed at the prosecutor for doing her job and was clearly meant to intimidate her and interfere with the performance of her official function," the U.S. said. "Nordlicht’s physical aggression -- sufficiently threatening that his wife had to restrain him for over 10 seconds and nearly removed his jacket in the struggle -- inspired fear of immediate harm in the prosecutor." The government didn’t identify the prosecutor.

An attorney for Nordlicht didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nordlicht filed a letter under seal the day after the incident "respectfully apologizing to the court and government," according to a description of the document posted on the court’s docket. U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan scheduled a hearing for Monday, after the trial concludes for the day.

Platinum reported average annual returns of 17 percent from 2003 to 2015 under Nordlicht’s guidance, earning the envy of the hedge-fund industry. The fund collapsed in June 2016 after co-founder Murray Huberfeld, a penny-stock financier from Brooklyn, was charged in a separate case involving municipal corruption.

Defense attorneys have argued that those who put money into Platinum were sophisticated investors who did their research and knew the risks. They blamed an FBI raid and government leaks to news media for investors’ decision to pull their money out of the fund and for the company’s collapse.

The case is U.S. v. Nordlicht et al, 16-cr-640, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn).

