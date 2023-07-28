(Bloomberg) -- Two top executives have exited United Site Services Inc., a portable toilet rental firm owned by Tom Gores’s Platinum Equity, sending prices for the company’s debt lower.

Chief Executive Officer Asterios Satrazemis and Chief Financial Officer Scott Jamroz have left United Site Services, according to a company statement. Bryan Kelln, a partner at Platinum Equity, has taken over as interim CEO and a search is underway for a replacement CFO, the company said.

Prices for USS debt sunk Friday after the company told lenders about the departures on Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter.

Some trading desks quoted its $550 million unsecured notes due 2029 more than 10 cents on the dollar lower to about 55 cents, said the people, who asked not to be named because the company is private. Meanwhile, USS’s term loan due 2028 is being quoted at around 80 cents on the dollar, down from about 84 cents prior to the news, they added.

Kelln, a member of Platinum’s investment committee and president of portfolio operations at the firm, will serve as CEO while the company searches for a new leader. The company’s existing finance team has taken over the duties of former CFO Jamroz while an executive search is conducted.

Chief Operating Officer Jason Nordin will now act as president of USS as well, according to the statement. Nordin was recently recruited to help effect a management transition at USS, the company said.

USS bills itself as the leading provider of portable toilet rentals in the US, with more than 100 locations across the country, according to its website. Platinum purchased the company in 2017.

--With assistance from Jill R. Shah.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.