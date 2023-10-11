(Bloomberg) -- Platinum Equity is in the lead to buy Jacobs Solutions Inc.’s Critical Mission Solutions unit, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The private equity firm could announce a deal as soon as this month, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. A final agreement hasn’t been reached and Jacobs could elect to keep the business or pursue a spinoff of it instead, the people said.

Representatives for Platinum Equity and Jacobs declined to comment.

Dallas-based Jacobs announced in May that it would pursue a separation of the CMS business by the second half of 2024, in order to focus on its climate response, consulting and data solutions businesses. The CMS unit provides a range of services to US government agencies, including technical consulting, applied science research and training, according to Jacobs website.

Reuters previously reported that Platinum Equity was one of the bidders for the unit.

(Updates with Jacobs response in third paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.