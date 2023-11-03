(Bloomberg) -- Platinum Equity is in advanced talks to buy Kohler Co.’s generators division for more than $3 billion, according to people with knowledge off the matter.

A deal could be announced in the coming days, said one of the people, who asked to not be identified because the information is private. No final decision has been made and Kohler could still opt to keep the unit or sell it to another buyer, the people added.

Representatives for Platinum and Kohler didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Founded in 1873, Kohler is well known for kitchen and bath products, power systems, engines and tiles. The generators division makes a range of units for personal, residential and industrial use, with all products designed and assembled in the US, according to its website.

The company, led by chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Kohler, is owned by the billionaire Kohler family. The family also owns and operates resorts including Whistling Straits in Wisconsin and the Old Course Hotel in St. Andrews, Scotland.

Platinum, which is currently raising its sixth buyout fund, agreed last month to buy a stake in US LBM from Bain Capital. Also last month, Platinum emerged as the lead bidder for Jacobs’ CMS Unit, Bloomberg News has reported.

