(Bloomberg) -- Platinum Equity-backed technology company Ingram Micro Inc. is considering seeking a valuation of about $8 billion in its upcoming US initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Irvine, California-based company is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley on an IPO that could launch as soon as April, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public. Ingram Micro filed for a listing confidentially with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in 2022.

Deliberations are ongoing and details of the listing such as the valuation and timing could change, the people said. A spokesperson for Ingram Micro didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Representatives for Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Platinum Equity declined to comment.

The potential first-time share sale comes as technology companies are joining a stuttering rebound in the IPO market. Chip designer Arm Holdings Plc’s $5.23 billion IPO was the largest of 2023. Social media company Reddit Inc. and semiconductor connectivity company Astera Labs Inc. are set to make their market debuts next week.

Platinum Equity acquired Ingram Micro from debt-laden Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co. in 2021 for about $7.2 billion. The private equity firm led by billionaire Tom Gores has about $47 billion in assets under management, according to its website.

Founded in 1979, Ingram Micro offers technology, hardware and services, and its own digital platform, Ingram Micro Xvantage. It has operations in 61 countries and net sales of $50.8 billion in 2022, its website shows. The company ships more than 1.5 billion units of technology products a year on behalf of its customers.

Following the Platinum Equity acquisition, Ingram Micro sold most of its commerce and lifestyle services businesses to shipping and logistics firm CMA-CGM Group at an enterprise value of $3 billion, according to a press release at the time.

