The world’s largest platinum producers sealed a three-year wage deal with the biggest workers’ union after concluding negotiations that started in July.

The new pay pact ends four months of negotiations between the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union and Anglo American Platinum Ltd., Impala Platinum Ltd. and Sibanye Gold Ltd. The deal allows the South African miners to capitalize on a rally in prices of the metal and calms investor anxiety about a repeat of the crippling industry strike AMCU led in 2014.

The agreement reached with platinum companies is for an increase of 1,000 rand ($67.62) a month per worker, which amounts to more than 5.7 billion rand over the course of the 3-year agreement, AMCU President Joseph Mathunjwa said Friday. “It was not an easy journey to engage with these bosses,” Mathunjwa said.

