(Bloomberg) -- Investment firm Platinum Equity is considering a potential sale of Urbaser SA in a deal that could value the Spanish waste-management company at €6 billion ($6.4 billion) or more including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

The US firm, led by billionaire Tom Gores, is in the early stages of discussing its options with advisers and potential buyers, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. A sale process is likely to kick off as early as the second half of the year and draw interest from large infrastructure funds and other financial investors, the people said. No final decisions have been made and the deliberations may not lead to a transaction, the people said.

A representative of Platinum Equity didn’t respond to calls and emails seeking comment. Urbaser declined to comment.

Platinum bought Urbaser for about $4.2 billion including debt in 2021 from its then-owner China Tianying Inc. in a competitive auction process. Urbaser provides services from street cleaning to maintaining green areas as well as managing domestic and industrial waste. The company operates in about 15 countries, serving more than 70 million people worldwide, according to its website.

Infrastructure dealmaking is picking up again as investors seek exposure to the asset class which offers more steady and predictable returns. Partners Group Holding AG is considering the sale of some of its infrastructure assets with a combined value of more than $5 billion as the Swiss buyout firm seeks to take advantage of investor appetite in the sector, Bloomberg News reported in March.

The world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock Inc., expanded in the sector in January by agreeing to acquire Global Infrastructure Partners for about $12.5 billion.

--With assistance from Macarena Muñoz.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.