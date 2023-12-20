(Bloomberg) -- For months, Tom Gores’ Platinum Equity has been in on-and-off talks to address more than $1 billion of debt that its struggling prison-phone company must pay next year.

A plan Platinum unveiled this week would extend Aventiv Technologies LLC’s obligations for seven months, while punishing creditors who don’t agree to to the deal, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Aventiv is seeking to push out maturities on its first-lien term loan due in 2024, and a second-lien loan due 2025. The company’s proposal would create different classes of debtholders, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private talks.

Lenders who agree to the extension are eligible to receive compensation in the form of cash and in-kind interest payments. Those who don’t extend will see their holdings pushed down the repayment line, they added.

The proposal comes after months of negotiations between the company and its creditors that kicked off after the company was forced to scuttle plans to refinance the debt in the credit markets. Gores – who owns professional basketball’s Detroit Pistons – has faced pressure in recent years for making money off prisoners and their families.

The backlash has narrowed the pool of investors for Aventiv, especially in the wake of political discourse about the merits and pitfalls of taking environmental, social, and governance factors into consideration when making investment decisions.

At one point, Platinum Equity pledged to inject $400 million into Aventiv, which is the parent company of brands including Jpay and Securus Technologies. The latest proposal doesn’t call for the private equity firm to add any money, the people said, although talks aren’t final and plans could change.

A representative for Platinum didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, while a representative for Aventiv declined to comment.

Platinum Equity bought the firm in 2017. Aventiv’s brands have been criticized for excessive fees that inmates must pay to open, fund and close accounts, as well as high costs for services. In the past, a 15-minute phone call from local jails could cost as much as $25.

Aventiv says on its website that it’s reforming its practices “to hold ourselves accountable and push our industry to answer to consumers and communities, as well as customers” by reducing call rates and providing free minutes and video connections.

After a $1.1 billion bond and loan deal to refinance the company’s debt struggled, Platinum began putting equity into the firm, adding at least $25 million of fresh capital during Aventiv’s second quarter. But as the company’s debt maturities approached, a group of lenders signed confidentiality agreements last month to discuss options for the refinancing.

In addition to the loans due in 2024 and 2025, Aventiv also has a fully-drawn revolver that is due in August 2024, according to S&P Global Ratings. The credit grader downgraded the company’s rating to CCC- in October, citing the upcoming maturities.

