(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Michael Platt has sweetened the deal for traders at his private investment firm.

BlueCrest Capital Management is offering some money managers as much as 30% of the profits they generate, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Other payout bands include 23% and 25%, said the people, asking not to be identified because the details are private.

The rates signal soaring competition among investment firms to lure and retain the talent they need to run their rapidly growing assets. Multi-strategy hedge fund managers such as BlueCrest, Millennium Management and Citadel are hiring from each other and the wider industry in order to expand.

BlueCrest’s offer is one of the most lucrative in the investment management industry, where payouts to hedge fund traders tend to range from 8% to 20% on average, although some star managers get paid much more. The payout also depends on the profitability of the firm as a whole, one of the people said.

This is at least the second time BlueCrest has raised compensation. After deciding to return all outside money to investors in 2015, the firm raised the percentage of profits that its money managers could earn to 18% from 16.5%.

Greater Reward

An increasing number of traders are giving up ambitions to run their own hedge funds and joining established firms that promise huge sums if they perform well. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors, for example, recently hired hedge fund veterans Colin Lancaster and Mitesh Parikh to build a macro trading unit, with 10 portfolio managers getting an initial $5 billion in leveraged capital to deploy.

Platt decided to return external capital about six years ago to focus on managing his wealth and that of his partners, giving more flexibility to reward employees. The firm has since produced some of the best gains in the industry by taking higher risks and juicing returns with leveraged bets.

BlueCrest made about 30% last year and gains have ranged between 25% and 95% since 2016. The firm’s bets on interest rates and commodities surged over the first few weeks of this year, which it continued to hold after cutting risk amid extreme volatility sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month, one of the people said.

A spokesman for the firm declined to comment.

Platt’s wealth, which was estimated by the Bloomberg Billionaire Index at $1.25 billion in 2016, has since soared to about $12.6 billion, making him the U.K.’s third-richest person.

