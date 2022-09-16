(Bloomberg) -- The parent company of Playboy, struggling with mounting losses, is set to get a boost from the sale of a recently resurrected private jet for $17.5 million.

Playboy’s luxury jet, known as the Big Bunny, is being sold off to raise cash for the lifestyle company that owns and licenses Hugh Hefner’s iconic bunny-themed brand, according to a Sept. 1 regulatory filing. An entity linked to Slater Family Holdings, a family office with outposts in Boston and Palm Beach, has agreed to buy the aircraft, sale documents show.

The company, now known as PLBY Group, purchased the Bombardier-made private jet for $12 million in 2021, following Playboy’s return to public markets via merger with a blank-check company. After meticulous renovations inspired by Hefner’s original jet and a splashy launch later that year, the sale would “more than double” Playboy’s $3 million cash investment in the deal, the company said in a filing.

PLBY Group and Slater Family Holdings did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The deal calls for PLBY to retain ownership of the plane’s tail number: N950PB, which is the same number as Hefner’s original jet. Sale documents also specify that Playboy logos will be removed from both the interior and exterior of the aircraft.

PLBY financed its purchase with a $9 million loan and the company will use the proceeds from the deal to repay the debt and fees related to the sale and transfer of ownership. The sale is due to close Sept. 22.

The deal comes after PLBY reported lower earnings in the second quarter as supply chain snarls and inflationary pressures drove up expenses and slowed consumer spending. Chief Executive Officer Ben Kohn said the company had restructured its debt and secured additional liquidity during the quarter. He told investors the company had $70 million in cash equivalents, which include crypto and restricted cash, and that the company is also conducting a strategic review of its businesses.

The company’s businesses beyond licensing Playboy includes direct-to-consumer products, digital subscriptions and content and location-based entertainment. PLBY, which has a market capitalization of about $188 million, had about $225 million in debt outstanding as of June 30.

