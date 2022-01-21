(Bloomberg) --

Playtech Plc shares plummeted after Eddie Jordan, former head of a Formula One team, withdrew a possible offer for the gambling company, according to a statement.

JKO Play, Jordan’s and gambling executive Keith O’Loughlin’s acquisition vehicle, had a deadline of Jan 26. to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Playtech or that it doesn’t intend to make one.

Playtech shares fell about 13% in early London trading.

Jordan pulled back on concerns that a group of Asian investors who had built stakes in the company could block the deal, the Financial Times reported Thursday, citing sources it did not name.

JKO made the approach in November amid a frenzy for gambling deals. It was up against Australia’s Aristocrat Holdings Ltd and Hong Kong-based Gopher Investments, its second-biggest shareholder, which no longer intends to make an offer.

In a Friday statement, Playtech’s board reiterated its recommendation of Aristocrat’s offer. Shareholders will be asked to give their verdict in a vote on Feb. 2.

Its board shared concerns that “material investors,” who it didn’t name, haven’t yet disclosed their views on the Aristocrat offer.

“The absence of customary levels of engagement means that the board is approaching the court and general meetings without a clear understanding of whether these shareholders are supportive of the Aristocrat offer,” the statement said.

A spokesperson for Playtech declined to comment beyond the statement. A spokesperson for JKO didn’t immediately reply to an call for comment.

Investor Paul Suen Cho Hung recently raised his voting rights in Playtech to 4.01% from 3.20%, according to a November filing.

