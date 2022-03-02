(Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis chided masked students Wednesday at a press conference he called to announce cybersecurity investments at the University of South Florida in Tampa.

“You do not have to wear those masks, I mean, please take them off,” DeSantis said as he approached the lectern, according to a video published on Twitter by WFLA News. “Honestly, it’s not doing anything, and we gotta stop with this Covid theater. So if you want to wear it, fine. But this is ridiculous.”

Several students removed their masks, while other wore them anyway.

DeSantis, who shook his head and sighed before starting his speech, has long been critical of mask wearing and the federal response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The state last week issued new guidance that advised against wearing facing coverings in a community setting.

A spokesperson for DeSantis didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the video. His office tweeted a version of the video that didn’t include the scolding.

