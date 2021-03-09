(Bloomberg) -- Britney Spears is stuck in the heads of some Republican lawmakers.

The pop singer is perhaps the most striking example of someone whose civil rights are being deprived through a court-ordered conservatorship, according to Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Matt Gaetz of Florida. The two lawmakers are urging the House Judiciary Committee to hold a hearing to review whether Americans are trapped unfairly in these types of arrangements.

The American Civil Liberties Union says that conservatorships should be viewed with skepticism and used as a last resort. In practice, Jordan and Gaetz say there are countless Americans trapped in these arrangements with little recourse, unable to manage their own affairs or make decisions about their finances.

