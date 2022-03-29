(Bloomberg) -- As stocks rally back toward record highs, demand for protection against market losses is plummeting after traders spent much of this year paying up for hedges.

A spread that effectively measures the cost of buying stock insurance -- the gap between expected and real turbulence in the S&P 500 -- has now turned negative in a rare discount.

Options traders tend to demand a premium for the risk of investing in the future, especially given the economic uncertainty post-pandemic. Now traders aren’t expecting price swings to be higher than what’s transpired in the recent past. The Cboe Volatility Index, a gauge of prices on S&P 500 options, has stayed below the 30-day realized volatility in the underlying benchmark for eight straight sessions -- a stretch not seen in almost two years.

The market backdrop resembles positioning that prevailed at the initial stage of the 2020 rebound, underscoring an easing of bearish sentiment as well as the elevated levels of protection coming into this rally.

The tranquility contrasts with activity in Treasury bonds and commodities. Implied volatility across both assets has risen as the Federal Reserve embarks on a rate-hiking cycle and war in Ukraine drags on -- spurring options pros to warn that the equity calm may not last.

The discount in VIX “is a sign that the market is less concerned about the downside than at the peaks we had in March and February,” Rocky Fishman, a derivatives strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., said by phone. “And there may be some investors who are choosing to be less allocated to equities than they otherwise would be so that may create less demand for hedging.”

Drastic upheaval that featured at the start of 2022’s equity market has eased markedly. The S&P 500 just rose for two straight weeks as optimism grew that the Fed’s campaign of monetary tightening may not trigger an imminent recession and equities could work as a hedge against inflation.

As stocks bounce back, there are signs that demand for hedging is waning. The 20-day average of Cboe’s put-call volume ratio for single stocks, for instance, dropped to a two-month low. Meanwhile, the Cboe VVIX Index, a measure of the VIX’s volatility, on Friday fell to the lowest level since last November.

All this is a departure from earlier this year, when traders rushed for hedges as the S&P 500 tumbled to one of the worst starts of a year in decades. During the rout, panic over everything from a recession to geopolitical tensions prompted investors to bid up near-term VIX futures over long-dated ones, leading to a curve inversion.

To some market watchers, the insurance helped put a floor in the market since investors didn’t have to exit stocks en mass when the S&P 500’s losses snowballed well beyond 10%.

The VIX, known as a fear gauge on Wall Street, slipped Tuesday for the 10th time in 11 sessions, falling 0.86 point to 18.77 as of 11:45 a.m. in New York, as stocks advanced on optimism for progress in cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine. Along the way, its futures curve returned to the normal trajectory of sloping upwards -- whereby long-dated contracts are priced higher to reflect the growing uncertainty far in into the future.

With the VIX now hovering below its long-term average of 19.5, options traders are realizing things are not as gloomy as previously thought, according to Brian Donlin, an equity derivatives strategist at Stifel Nicolaus & Co.

“It tells you that consensus is, things are not falling apart in the near term, but no definitive conclusion how it all plays out going into late spring and summer,” Donlin said in an interview. “We took a lot of pain in a short time on oil, rates, Ukraine, inflation etc. All that got digested in very quickly.”

At current levels, the VIX looks too low for Stuart Kaiser, head of equity derivatives at UBS Group AG. He warns a slew of economic data from inflation and monthly payrolls could serve as potential catalysts to rekindle market turbulence in coming days. Moreover, corporate buybacks, a source of support for equities, are poised to go dark as firms prepare to announce first-quarter earnings.

The buyback calendar “opens space for tactical downside risk,” Kaiser wrote in a note. He recommends buying VIX call spreads as an attractive hedge.

To Chris Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna International Group, the VIX’s recent slide stood in stark contrast with a rise in volatility in assets from rates to commodities and the currency market.

“VIX has been the outlier,” he wrote in a note. “This does not seem sustainable.”

