(Bloomberg) -- Plus500 Ltd. shares plunged as much as 44 percent in London trading after the spread-betting platform operator warned that successful client bets in the first quarter cost it about 28 million dollars, while “extremely subdued” financial markets hurt sales more broadly.

“It is impossible to predict market conditions for the rest of the year and therefore too early to draw conclusions about the full year outcome,” the London-traded company said in a statement.

Shares of the firm that sponsors Spanish soccer club Atletico de Madrid also plummeted two months ago after it revealed that it hadn’t previously disclosed exactly how much clients’ winning bets on the markets had cost it. The shares are now down 65 percent year-to-date.

Peers IG Group Holdings Plc, CMC Markets Plc and Markets.com-owner Playtech Plc also fell on Friday. Plus’s warning comes after a turbulent period for spread-betting firms whose stock prices were buffeted last year as a wave of European rules sought to curb the sector to protect retail investors losing money on leveraged bets.

