PM to Prove Majority, Wants Protests to Go On: Sri Lanka Latest

(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he will show his majority in parliament and protests against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa should continue, local media reported.

The new prime minister also said Sri Lanka needs help from other countries and the International Monetary Fund, while the rupee should be given a proper value.

Wickremesinghe becomes prime minister for a sixth time and replaces the president’s brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, who resigned earlier this week after government-linked loyalists clashed with protesters.

Key Developments

Sri Lanka Leader Names Opponent as PM in Push for Unity (2)

How Sri Lanka Landed in a Crisis and What It Means: QuickTake

Sri Lanka Bonds Slump as Unrest Threatens To Delay IMF Bailout

Where Sri Lanka’s Inflation-Driven Crisis Could Head Next

Sri Lanka Stocks Rally on Political Stability Hopes: Street Wrap

All times local:

Rajapaksa Tells Opposition Leader His PM Offer Came Late (9:44 p.m.)

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa told opposition leader Sajith Premadasa that his offer to form a government under several conditions came too late, local media reported, citing a letter.

As Premadasa had rejected an earlier offer, Rajapaksa said he had decided to name Ranil Wickremesinghe as premier instead. Also Premdasa had some conditions that hadn’t been agreed to by other party leaders.

Wickremesinghe Says No Decision Made on Cabinet (8:35 p.m.)

New Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he plans to show his majority in parliament, local media reported. The next session is slated for May 17.

He said no decisions have been made on the size of the cabinet though there are news reports that some ministers could be sworn in as early as Friday.

Wickremesinghe also said the protests against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa could continue and promised the police wouldn’t interfere.

A nationwide curfew has been lifted at 6 a.m. for a few hours.

India Hopes For Political Stability with new PM (7:35 p.m.)

The High Commission of India said it looks forward to working with a Sri Lankan government formed in accordance to democratic processes.

U.S. Ambassador Looks Forward to Working with New PM (6:55 p.m.)

The U.S. envoy to Sri Lanka Julie Chung said the quick formation of an inclusive government are first steps to addressing the crisis and promoting stability.

Sri Lanka Names Longtime MP Wickremesinghe as New PM (6:41 p.m.)

Ranil Wickremesinghe, a veteran lawmaker and former premier has been named Sri Lanka’s next prime minister, days after the last incumbent resigned in the face of escalating anger with the deepening economic crisis.

He was sworn in a private ceremony by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Opposition Leader Agrees to Be Prime Minister (2:47 (-p.m.)

Sajith Premadasa, the leader of the main opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya, told a news conference in Colombo that he has written to President Rajapaksa to inform him that he was ready to take on the role of prime minister and form an interim government.

Premadasa had earlier rejected several overtures from Rajapaksa. Among his conditions for becoming prime minister, is the end of the executive presidency and for Rajapaksa to step down within a given time frame.

Court Orders Travel Ban For Many Ruling Party MPs (2:00 p.m.)

A magistrate has barred 13 members of Rajapaksa’s ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party, including former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, from traveling overseas, local news website Newswire reported, citing unnamed sources.

It also includes Mahinda’s son and former cabinet member Namal Rajapaksa. The court was acting on an application moved by the Bar Association of Sri Lanka and demonstrators who were attacked by government supporters during Monday’s violence, the report added.

Namal Rajapaksa tweeted to say he would cooperate with any investigation into the violence.

Ranil Wickremesinghe To Be New PM, Reports Say (1:20 p.m.)

The veteran lawmaker and former premier is set to take oath of office at 6:30 p.m. local time, the DailyMirror said, citing sources from his United National Party. Wickremesinghe has held meetings with President Rajapaksa the report added.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.