PMIs Spoil Truce Party, China Pain, Savior-Villain Fed: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
Happy Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day and week started:
- Markets celebrated a weekend thawing of Trump-Xi relations, but that hasn’t won over economists, and probably won’t reverse bets on a Federal Reserve interest-rate cut
- Factory hush. Sour manufacturing sentiment readings that swept Asia again in June are revealing the prevailing headwinds of weaker global growth; Japanese manufacturers reinforce the gloom in a separate survey
- Back in Beijing. China’s suffering PMI and the burden of existing U.S. tariffs keeps growth there under pressure, Bloomberg Economics analysis shows
- Villain and savior. The Fed, believed to have killed some past economic expansions, is being relied upon to save the record-long current one
- Tough talk. The Bank of International Settlements warned governments to get serious about growth and to redress policy imbalances with little central bank firepower remaining
- Shock-low. Yields on Australia’s 10-year government bonds just hit an all-time low, meaning each of the nation’s bonds now yields less than the bottom of the central bank’s inflation target range
