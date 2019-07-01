(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Happy Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day and week started:

Markets celebrated a weekend thawing of Trump-Xi relations, but that hasn’t won over economists, and probably won’t reverse bets on a Federal Reserve interest-rate cut

Factory hush. Sour manufacturing sentiment readings that swept Asia again in June are revealing the prevailing headwinds of weaker global growth; Japanese manufacturers reinforce the gloom in a separate survey

Back in Beijing. China’s suffering PMI and the burden of existing U.S. tariffs keeps growth there under pressure, Bloomberg Economics analysis shows

Villain and savior. The Fed, believed to have killed some past economic expansions, is being relied upon to save the record-long current one

Tough talk. The Bank of International Settlements warned governments to get serious about growth and to redress policy imbalances with little central bank firepower remaining

Shock-low. Yields on Australia’s 10-year government bonds just hit an all-time low, meaning each of the nation’s bonds now yields less than the bottom of the central bank’s inflation target range

To contact the reporter on this story: Michelle Jamrisko in Singapore at mjamrisko@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Karthikeyan Sundaram, Pradeep Kurup

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.