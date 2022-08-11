(Bloomberg) -- PNC Financial Services Group Inc. eliminated non-sufficient fund fees, joining the nation’s largest banks in moving away from charges condemned by many politicians and consumer advocates.

So-called NSF fees are levied when a transaction is returned because a customer doesn’t have enough money in an account to cover it, the Pittsburgh-based lender said in a statement Thursday. The bank previously got rid of the charges on its Virtual Wallet Spend feature, and will now drop them from other personal checking-account options.

PNC last year overhauled its fee policies so that customers would incur at most one $36 overdraft fee per day. Overdrafts occur when a bank completes a transaction even though the customer doesn’t have enough money to cover it. Other lenders have implemented similar changes, with Capital One Financial Corp. and Citigroup Inc. saying they would drop overdraft charges and Wells Fargo & Co. getting rid of its non-sufficient fund fees.

Overdraft charges have come under increasing scrutiny in Washington, with evidence suggesting they overwhelmingly target poor people and serve to subsidize “free” checking accounts.

