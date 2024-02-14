(Bloomberg) -- PNC Financial Services Group Inc. said it will spend about $1 billion to open new branches and renovate existing ones through 2028.

The plans call for 100 new branches in the Texas cities of Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, as well as Denver, Miami and other locations, PNC said in a statement Wednesday. The Pittsburgh-based bank also said it will renovate more than 1,200 of its roughly 2,300 locations across the US.

“As one of the largest retail banks in the United States, our vast branch network, alongside our other core banking channels, plays a key role in how we serve and provide solutions to our customers across the country,” Alex Overstrom, head of PNC’s retail-banking business, said in the statement. The plan “further underscores our commitment to continuously invest in our branch network.”

While online banking and ubiquitous ATMs have reduced the need for in-person branch visits, banking executives see the value of having a strong bricks-and-mortar presence. Beyond the marketing value of prime locations, branches also offer the opportunity for financial advisers to pitch customers on additional products and services.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., the biggest US bank, last week announced plans to open more than 500 new branches and hire 3,500 workers over the next three years. Last year, Bank of America Corp. said it would open branches in nine new markets by 2026, including New Orleans, Milwaukee and Boise, Idaho.

