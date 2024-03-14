(Bloomberg) -- A podcast production company that was accused by comedian Theo Von and others of owing content creators millions of dollars has filed bankruptcy in California.

Kast Media Inc., which historically produced and placed ads in shows, filed a type of Chapter 11 for small businesses. It had nearly $700,000 in total assets and more than $6.3 million in total liabilities as of Jan. 31, according to a balance sheet Kast included in the Wednesday filing.

Multiple podcasters last year accused Kast and its chief executive officer Colin Thomson of falling behind on payments to shows the company worked with. In a Youtube video with more than 1.7 million views, Von said Kast owes various podcasters more than $4 million in back pay.

Kast owes Von’s company $456,398, according to the bankruptcy petition, which is signed by Thomson. The company also listed other debt that it described as being related to podcast content, subscription services and legal services.

The case is Kast Media Inc., number 24-10396, in the US Bankruptcy Court in the Central District of California (San Fernando Valley).

--With assistance from Ashley Carman.

