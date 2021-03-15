(Bloomberg) -- The leader of far-left party Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, will resign as Spain’s deputy prime minister to run as candidate in the Madrid regional election.

Iglesias, one of the founders of the anti-establishment group, said in a video recording that he will step down to challenge center-right regional president, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, who called a snap vote for May 4 in a bid to defeat rebels within her governing coalition

“We will build a strong left-wing candidacy to stop the far right from taking over our institutions,” said Iglesia, who added that Labor Minister, Yolanda Diaz, will replace him as deputy prime minister.

Podemos and the Socialist Party struck a coalition deal at the end of 2019 to end years of animosity and political instability goverments but the alliance has been marked by disagreements ranging from ending the monarchy to how to rescue an economy that has been battered by the coronavirus.

Iglesias had grown somewhat frustrated by his role in Pedro Sanchez’s minority coalition. His position as deputy prime minister was diluted when Sanchez gave three other ministers a similar rank and the ministries that Podemos did control had limited power to shape the economy.

Madrid’s regional government could be a better platform for Iglesias to further his party’s agenda. Podemos has its roots in the Spanish capital which is traditionally finely balanced between right and left. Indeed, the previous city mayor, Manuela Carmena, was linked to the Podemos movement.

