Poilievre proposes plan for First Nations to collect taxes from industry

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre proposed a new plan Thursday for First Nations to collect taxes from industry that he says would speed up negotiations and project approvals.

Poilievre promised that a future Conservative government would implement what he called an optional First Nations resource charge, garnering support from some Indigenous leaders and skepticism from others.

The policy was developed by the First Nations Tax Commission, an arm's-length body that works to support First Nations taxation, and brought to the party.

Poilievre made the announcement alongside First Nations leaders in Vancouver, dubbing the policy a First Nation-led solution to a made-in-Ottawa problem.

The opt-in program would permit First Nations to collect 50 per cent of the federal taxes paid by industrial activities on their land, with industry getting a tax credit in exchange.

"The direct result of the Ottawa-knows-best approach has been poverty, substandard infrastructure and housing, unsafe drinking water and despair," Poilievre said.

"Putting First Nations back in control of their money and letting them bring home the benefits of resource development will get faster buy in for good projects to go ahead."

Poilievre said the charge would not preclude communities from using other arrangements like impact benefit agreements, and that it would uphold treaty rights and the duty to consult.

Chief Donna Big Canoe of Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation said alongside Poilievre that Canada's legacy of colonialism has led to inequalities, and the resource charge is a step forward.

Poilievre has teased the plan before, saying he's been holding consultations on it for about a year.

But the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs said Thursday that its member First Nations were not consulted on the initiative.

The assembly is approaching the announcement "with caution," said a Thursday news release, citing concerns about the approach of the last federal Conservative government under former prime minister Stephen Harper.

"It is crucial to acknowledge that First Nations are rights-holders, and any policy or law affecting them must involve meaningful consultation," said grand chief Cathy Merrick.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024.