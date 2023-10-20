Canada’s Opposition leader is calling on the Liberal government to block RBC’s proposed takeover of HSBC Bank Canada.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Friday that the banking sale would reduce competition and negatively affect Canadians.

“If the biggest banks in Canada simply buy up growing players, there’s no hope for there ever being more competition in Canadian banking,” Poilievre said in a written statement.

The Competition Bureau has approved the proposed $13.5-billion acquisition, though it noted that financial services are concentrated in Canada.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland must now give final approval of the deal. Poilievre said she should reject it in order to protect banking competitiveness at a time when Canadians face high costs of living.

“This merger lets the biggest bank in Canada gobble up 800,000 customers without having to offer those customers anything for their business,” Poilievre said.

“Conservatives want the big whales to compete with each other, not just swallow up the small fish. We have to ensure that if the government is protecting large domestic industries, those industries are forced to compete against each other to win over customers based on product and price, not consolidate power and bulldoze over customer interests.”

A spokesperson for Freeland said her decision on the sale “will be informed by all required regulatory review processes, including those administered by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) and the Competition Bureau.”

RBC said in a written statement that the departure of HSBC Canada’s parent company from Canada has led to “uncertainty” for Canadian customers, and that RBC’s takeover plan offers those people stability.

“We strongly believe that RBC’s proposed acquisition offers HSBC’s Canadian clients the best possibility for continuity and stability, while providing them with innovative made-in-Canada international banking solutions and advanced digital capabilities,” the emailed statement read.

“This proposed acquisition will also keep more well-paying financial sector jobs in Canada and will repatriate overseas roles that currently support HSBC’s Canadian operations.”