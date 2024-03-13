(Bloomberg) -- Terence Schofield, the head of digital assets technology at Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management, recently left the hedge fund, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Schofield joined Point72 in September 2022 from crypto asset manager Pantera Capital, where he was chief technology officer. He didn’t return a request seeking comment over Linkedin. A spokesperson for Point72 declined to comment.

His departure follows the November exit of Michael Ashby, who led Point72’s digital assets strategic implementation. Ashby joined Point72 from Meraki Global Advisors in November 2022, when Cohen’s hedge fund company was expanding its crypto operations while the sector was in the midst of contracting.

Point72 Ventures, the vehicle that invests Cohen’s personal wealth, has backed early-stage startups that build technologies to help traditional companies adopt digital assets.

