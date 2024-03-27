(Bloomberg) -- Steve Cohen’s Point72 Ventures is part of a group of investors betting that blockchain technology can be used in the US to simplify vehicle registration.

Champ Titles Inc. raised $18 million in a Series C funding round led by Point72 Ventures. Other investors include W.R. Berkley Corp. and EOS Venture Partners. Proceeds will be used to fund expansion, said Shane Bigelow, chief executive officer of Champ Titles.

The Cleveland-based firm is working with several state governments to replace existing vehicle title registration and lien systems with a digital system featuring blockchain technology. The titles systems used by most of states take an average of 45 days to process a title, while Champ’s system will reduce the process to less than a day, Bigelow said. There are other efforts to use the technology, with California testing a private blockchain last year.

“The current title management process is largely paper-based, error-prone and requires significant time and effort from all parties involved,” said Adam Carson, partner at Point72 Ventures, in a statement. “We believe Champ Titles’ platform offers a comprehensive and simplified solution for state DMVs and addresses a longstanding pain point.”

Venture bets on blockchain projects that don’t include tokens was prominent in the past, especially with jurisdictions such as the US where regulators are cracking down the digital-asset industry. Many so-called enterprise blockchain projects have faced challenges or failed. TradeLens, a blockchain solution for the shipping industry built by IBM and a division of Maersk announced it was shutting down.

Bigelow said that the company made the decision to use blockchain technology after he and his business partner surveyed around the country.

“It had to be immutable, it had to be auditable, and it had to be something that was highly cryptographically secure,” said Bigelow. “So blockchain became the answer that we pursued.”

