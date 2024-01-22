Top Stories
What you're getting wrong about terminations in Ontario
SPONSORED: Losing your job is always a shock, even if you saw it coming. It feels like the rug has been pulled out from beneath, leaving you in a state of uncertainty as you scramble to figure out your next steps.
What economists expect from the next Bank of Canada rate decision
Economists expect the Bank of Canada’s trend-setting interest rate will remain unchanged on Wednesday, but the central bank’s sentiment will be watched closely for signs of its next moves.
-
15m ago8:13
TSX recap: Index inches 0.09% higher
Canada's main stock index edged higher Monday, while U.S. markets continued to rise after the S&P 500 ended last week at a record high.
-
10h ago6:32
Feds announce two-year cap on international student admissions
Immigration Minister Marc Miller is expected to outline a plan today to reduce the number of international students issued permits to study in Canada.
-
1h ago5:03
Food industry groups object to proposed B.C. chicken price increase
Several food industry groups are raising the alarm about a potential increase in the farm-level price of chicken in British Columbia, saying it could put pressure on businesses and consumers.
-
1h ago10:02
What is Canada's international student program and why is it being capped?
Canada is capping the number of study permits it approves over the next two years to get a handle on a ballooning international student program.
-
7h ago
Gildan and Browning West fight over special shareholder meeting request
Gildan and Browning West fight over special shareholder meeting request
Gildan Activewear Inc. has accused a U.S. investment fund of breaking U.S. antitrust rules in increasing its stake in the company and raised concerns about its ability to request a special shareholder meeting to replace of majority of its board.
-
2h ago
Accelerator Plug and Play entering Canadian fintech market
Global startup accelerator Plug and Play is entering Canada's fintech market with Visa Canada as a founding sponsor.
-
10h ago5:25
Tourists, workers, students stranded by Metro Vancouver bus strike
Tourists Jorge Correa and Roger Leyton wanted to go to Vancouver Island on Monday, but with no bus to get them to the Tsawwassen ferry terminal, they had to make other plans.
-
10h ago
Calls rise for options as high-cost lenders warn coming rate cap will cut some off
Calls rise for options as high-cost lenders warn coming rate cap will cut some off
Lower interest rates are coming for some of the most expensive forms of debt as the federal government pushes forward on a law to reduce them.
-
4h ago4:18
Christine Poole's Top Picks: January 22, 2024
Top picks from Christine Poole, CEO and managing director of GlobeInvest Capital Management.
-
Jan 196:37
'Deep recession territory': Economists react to November retail sales dip
Canadian retail sales came in lower than expected in November, according to Statistics Canada, and economists say the figure demonstrates the strain high interest rates are putting on consumers.
-
10h ago3:33
Business group warns Trudeau likely to miss Canada's fiscal goal
One of Canada's largest business groups says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is unlikely to follow through on its latest pledge to control its budget shortfalls.
-
10h ago3:27
Alberta farmers face growing risk of soil erosion events as drought persists
Nearly a century after the mass agricultural disaster known as the Dirty '30s, drought conditions on the Prairies are once again raising the risk that farmers' valuable topsoil will go blowing in the wind.
-
Jan 19
Rental properties good plays in tight market: expert on Blackstone-Tricon deal
Rental properties good plays in tight market: expert on Blackstone-Tricon deal
A real estate expert says Blackstone’s proposed US$3.5-billion acquisition of Tricon Residential shows that real estate deals are out there, even in a sluggish economy.
-
Jan 19
Banking regulator increasing focus on money laundering as risks rise: Routledge
The head of Canada's banking regulator says he's ramping up scrutiny of money laundering in the financial sector as risks increase.
-
Jan 194:56
Loblaw 50% off stickers to return after public anger over discount reduction
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. is reversing course on a decision to reduce its discounts on grocery items nearing their best-before date.