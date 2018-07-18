(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Your midweek morning train reads:

Why Artificial Intelligence Won’t Pick Stocks … At Least Yet (Chief Investment Officer)

Rethinking How to View Your Time (Of Dollars and Data)

What if economic growth isn’t as positive as you think? (Fast Company)

After Storm, Foreclosures in Puerto Rico Stopped. They’re Starting Again. (New York Times)

The most important skill nobody taught you (Quartz)

Interview with Madeleine Albright: “I Am an Optimist Who Worries A Lot” (Spiegel)

A New Reason for Trump to Release His Tax Returns: Helsinki (Bloomberg Opinion)

Inside Israel’s Raid to Seize Nuclear Documents in Iran (Wall Street Journal)

John Cynn wins World Series of Poker main event after 10-hour battle to claim $8.8 million (the Guardian)

Are we truly alone in the cosmos? New study casts doubt on rise of alien life in our galaxy (NBC News)

What are you reading?

Trump has said 1,340,330 words as president. They’re getting more dishonest.

Source: The Star

