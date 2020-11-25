(Bloomberg) -- Professional poker player Daniel Negreanu tweeted Wednesday that someone stole $15,000 from his Venmo account, and then tried to take a bit more money for an Uber ride.

“You just stole $15k dude, and you still need to get me for $43 more?” he said.

Negreanu has won more than $42 million at poker, ranking third all-time, according to the Hendon Mob database.

Representatives for PayPal Holdings Inc., which owns Venmo, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

