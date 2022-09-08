(Bloomberg) -- Poland and the Baltic states will impose tough restrictions on visas issued to Russian citizens this month, calling the influx of tourists a “serious threat” to national security in a joint statement.

The European Union nations, which share a border with Russia, said they’ll turn away most Russians seeking to enter the EU on visas for tourism, culture, sports and business by Sept. 19. The temporary measures fall short of a full ban for those entering the bloc’s visa-free Schengen area.

“Among the Russian citizens entering the EU/Schengen area, there are persons coming with the aim of undermining the security of our countries,” Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia said in the statement issued Thursday. Baltic nations said Wednesday that a deal had been reached.

Poland joined the Baltic states in calling for a carve-out solution for the EU’s northeastern frontier a week after the bloc’s foreign ministers agreed to suspend a 2007 agreement that eased visa processing to Russians. Further measures are needed to “drastically” reduce the number of Russians entering the EU, the four nations said.

Finland, the EU member state with the longest border with Russia, didn’t join the group. Helsinki has moved to impose its own restrictions on visa issuance.

Around a million Russian citizens have legally entered the EU since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, with roughly two-thirds crossing through the borders of Estonia or Finland, according to the bloc’s border agency Frontex. Once they are inside the EU with a Schengen visa, they are free to travel around the border-free zone within Europe.

Since the EU banned direct flights to the bloc many Russians have crossed the land borders in Finland, the Baltic countries and Poland to enter Europe.

“We emphasise that this is not an outright entry ban and commonly agreed legitimate exceptions will remain in force,” the statement said. Exemptions will be made for humanitarian cases, dissidents, diplomats, relatives and permanent visa holders. Freight and transport, as well as those transiting to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, will also be protected, according to the statement.

(Adds Finland not joining group in fifth paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.