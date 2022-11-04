(Bloomberg) -- Poland has asked the European Union’s executive to stop accruing a daily fine of €1 million ($978,000) for its failure to dismantle a contested mechanism for disciplining judges, EU Affairs Minister Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek said.

“There is currently no justification for these penalties being collected” after the country adopted a law that revamps the disciplinary regime, Szynkowski vel Sek told the Polsat News television channel on Friday. Poland wants the fine to be halted as of July 15, when the changes took effect.

The EU’s top court imposed the penalty late last year and the European Commission has been offsetting it periodically against the funds Poland receives from the bloc’s budget. The dispute is one strand of Poland’s conflict with Brussels over changes in the judiciary that is also holding up a release of €35.4 billion in post-pandemic aid.

The European Commission will carefully analyze the letter to see if there are any new developments, a spokesman said. The executive is “under the obligation to continue its calls for penalty payments ordered by the court of justice until Poland fully complies with the order of the court,” Christian Wigand told reporters in Brussels on Friday. “Until this is done Poland will continue to pay the fines.”

The government is under growing pressure from the opposition to resolve the conflict with the EU before general elections expected next October. The highest inflation in more than a quarter century has chipped away at the ruling party’s support and a surge in borrowing costs is making it harder for the government to boost spending before the vote.

Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said Friday that the government doesn’t rule out suing the commission at the EU’s highest court over the fine for the disciplinary regime. The changes adopted by parliament replaced the mechanism with a new chamber of professional responsibility, comprising 11 judges picked at random by the president.

--With assistance from Stephanie Bodoni.

(Adds comment from European Commission spokesman in fourth paragraph.)

