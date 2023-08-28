(Bloomberg) -- Poland and the Baltic nations called on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to expel Russian mercenaries from his country as they agreed on a plan to potentially shut the border in response to escalating tensions.

In the event of an armed incident or an organized influx of migrants across the frontier, Poland and the Baltic states — Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia — will coordinate on taking action to shut the border, according to an agreement forged by the four European Union members in Warsaw.

“We are ready to act in a united fashion to come to rescue, to take decisive decisions — including closure of the border,” Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite told reporters on Monday. Lithuania plans to expand closures at its border, she said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.