You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
33m ago
Poland, Baltics Tell Belarus to Expel Russian Mercenaries
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Poland and the Baltic nations called on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to expel Russian mercenaries from his country as they agreed on a plan to potentially shut the border in response to escalating tensions.
In the event of an armed incident or an organized influx of migrants across the frontier, Poland and the Baltic states — Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia — will coordinate on taking action to shut the border, according to an agreement forged by the four European Union members in Warsaw.
“We are ready to act in a united fashion to come to rescue, to take decisive decisions — including closure of the border,” Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite told reporters on Monday. Lithuania plans to expand closures at its border, she said.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:20
Canada likely sitting on the largest housing bubble of all time: Strategist
-
4:17
Experts react to Q3 earnings from TD, RBC
-
6:10
Quebec company buys private island with chalet to boost employee happiness
-
6:51
Analyst picks health stocks poised to benefit from new technology
-
7:37
Here’s what economists think China’s downturn could mean for Canada
-
7:17
Here's what experts believe July's inflation data means for interest rates