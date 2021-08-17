(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s government promised to change justice reform measures that the European Union’s top court ruled infringes on the bloc’s standards regarding judicial independence and the rule of law.

In a letter to the EU’s executive delivered just before a one-month deadline expired on Monday, Poland said it planned to draft new regulations regarding a disciplinary system for judges, the government said in a statement on its website.

Last month, the EU court said the current system may be used “to exert political control over judicial decisions or to exert pressure on judges.”

In its reply, the government said it intends to continue to overhaul the courts and repeated that the EU has no jurisdiction to interfere in how the country runs its justice system. But it did agree to rearrange its disciplinary regime for judges.

“Poland will continue judicial reforms, including in the area of judges’ responsibility, to improve the effectiveness of this system,” it said. “In this context, plans to dissolve the Disciplinary Chamber in its current form were announced” in the letter to the commission, according to the government.

The next phase of judicial reforms is due to start in months. The letter comes at a time the EU is considering slashing aid to Poland if it finds that the country doesn’t meet the bloc’s democratic standards.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is betting on big infrastructure projects, partly financed with EU funds, to help his government stay in power after the ruling coalition lost its majority in parliament last week.

The loss of a pro-business ally in the government raises the chance that radical, anti-EU forces may have a greater say in Poland’s next moves. It also strengthens the hand of hard-line Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, who drafted the country’s contested court reforms and this month broached the topic of Poland leaving the EU.

