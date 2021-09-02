(Bloomberg) -- Polish President Andrzej Duda declared a state of emergency on the border with Belarus to stem a surge in the number of undocumented migrants trying to enter the European Union from the East.

It’s the country’s most extreme measure yet in a standoff with Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko, whom the EU accuses of using asylum seekers as a weapon to destabilize the bloc. States of emergency have also been announced in Lithuania and Latvia which, like Poland, are building fences to seal their borders.

Pending parliament’s approval, the state of emergency will last 30 days, president’s spokesman Blazej Spychalski told reporters on Thursday.

