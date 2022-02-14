(Bloomberg) -- Poland has no alternative to aggressive monetary tightening as the government’s actions to control rising prices may only stoke further inflation, a new central bank policy maker said.

Tax cuts on everything from fuels to food could trigger a delayed surge in prices, Ludwik Kotecki said in an interview, suggesting the measures compound already high budget spending. That shoulders the central bank with the task of stepping up rate increases to curb inflation, he said.

“Poland can’t afford to stop lifting key interest rates,” Kotecki told Bloomberg News in his first interview as a central bank policy maker. “Our monetary approach will have to be more aggressive than it would be if we were dealing with an appropriate mix of fiscal and monetary policy.”

Kotecki, who previously served as deputy finance minister and Poland’s representative at the International Monetary Fund, took part in his first rate-setting meeting last Tuesday, when the board lifted the key rate to a nine-year-high of 2.75%.

Governor Adam Glapinski said he would seek backing for another 50 basis point boost in March, signaling that the key rate at or above 4% “won’t harm” the Polish economy.

While the governor has praised the government’s reduction of value-added-taxes on fuel and food, Kotecki was more skeptical about that impact.

“Even if the inflation index gets reduced in the next six months, the consumer price gains will return with increased strength,” he said. “Neither the current VAT reduction, nor its possible extension for another half a year is the right way to tackle the causes of inflation. The government is only adding oil to fire.”

Faster-than-expected economic growth last year combined with spiraling wage costs on the back of record-low unemployment are among domestic factors driving inflation, according to Kotecki.

“Fast economic expansion and the lack of any austerity on the government side mean that the inflation fire may be suppressed only temporary,” he said. “It will then burst out again.”

Because of that, he said it’s “impossible” to set any cap target for borrowing costs now.

“The central bank should be ready for the fight until it succeeds in beating inflation for good,” he said.

