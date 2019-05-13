(Bloomberg) -- Poland cancelled a ministerial-level visit by an Israeli delegation amid concerns that the mission would focus on the unsettled issue of Jewish property restitution.

The announcement comes after thousands of Polish nationalists marched on Saturday, demanding Poland pay no compensation to Jews or anyone else whose properties were confiscated by the Nazis during World War II and later by the Communists. Poland is the only ex-communist nation without comprehensive legislation addressing property claims.

“Poland decided to cancel the visit of Israeli officials after the Israeli side made last minute changes in the composition of the delegation suggesting that the talks would primarily focus on the issues related to property restitution,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday.

Avi Cohen-Scali, the director general of the Israeli Social Equality Ministry, was supposed to head Israeli delegation, it said.

The World Jewish Restitution Organization has repeatedly called on Poland to address property claims by U.S.-citizen Holocaust survivors and their families. U.S. Congress obliged the State Department last year to monitor progress in restitution laws.

After U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Poland to move forward with property restitution laws in February, the issue became a lightning rod for far-right groups, who are campaigning ahead of this month’s European Parliament elections.

To contact the reporter on this story: Wojciech Moskwa in Warsaw at wmoskwa@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Balazs Penz at bpenz@bloomberg.net, Michael Winfrey, Andrew Langley

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.