Feb 9, 2023
Poland Closes Belarus Border Crossing Over Jailed Journalist
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Poland closed one of its border crossings with Belarus in response to a court sentencing Polish journalist Andrzej Poczobut to eight years in prison on Wednesday.
The Bobrowniki crossing will be closed as of noon CET on Feb. 10 until further notice, the Interior Ministry said in an email. The ministry is also looking into tightening sanctions against Belarusian officials responsible for repressions against Poles in Belarus, it said.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:51
Canadian employers face 'resistance' as they seek to increase office days
-
6:29
What’s new this tax season in Canada
-
6:32
How much Canadians have fallen behind amid high inflation and who's hurting the most
-
4:14
REITs: Three hot picks from Mark Rothschild
-
5:11
Five key takeaways from the BoC's first summary of interest rate deliberations
-
5:10
One-third of households say they're financially worse off compared to year ago: poll