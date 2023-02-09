(Bloomberg) -- Poland closed one of its border crossings with Belarus in response to a court sentencing Polish journalist Andrzej Poczobut to eight years in prison on Wednesday.

The Bobrowniki crossing will be closed as of noon CET on Feb. 10 until further notice, the Interior Ministry said in an email. The ministry is also looking into tightening sanctions against Belarusian officials responsible for repressions against Poles in Belarus, it said.

