(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s prime minister launched a broadside on the European Union’s push to link funding to democratic values, ratcheting up tension over his country’s decision to derail the bloc’s $2.2 trillion spending package with Hungary.

EU officials have given the two countries hours to offer a clear signal that they’ll lift their veto as early as Tuesday, according to people with knowledge of the talks. If not, they risk losing billions of euros in aid from the multi-year budget and virus rescue fund.

Led by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who’s steering the bloc’s rotating presidency as her fourth and last term draws to a close, leaders are meeting at a summit on Thursday and have threatened to move ahead with a ‘Plan B,’ sidelining Warsaw and Budapest.

But Poland’s government said it’s sticking with the agreement forged with Hungary to stymie the proposal to tie funds to democratic standards. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki railed against other members of the bloc that are trying to bring nations they deem as undermining the rule of law to heel.

“The crucial moment in which solidarity is important, the spirit of division has awakened in Europe,” Morawiecki wrote in the piece published in Germany’s Handelsblatt, Spain’s El Mundo and other newspapers around the EU on Tuesday. “Is this really what we want to offer citizens in the dramatic epidemiological situation – uncertainty and political disputes?”

Morawiecki, whose former communist nation is by far the biggest net beneficiary of EU funds, did not mention the 180 billion euros ($217 billion) in funding earmarked for Poland and Hungary in the package. With both nations under EU probes for democratic backsliding, the would be exposed to potentially losing those funds under the rule-of-law proposal.

Net contributors to the EU spending plan such as The Netherlands say they can’t abide by funds being used to fund corruption by governments that have reworked their constitutions, courts and other institutions to benefit their circles and keep them in power.

“All member states have also committed themselves to the rule of law as the essential value of the Union,” Germany’s European Affairs Minister Michael Roth said on Tuesday. “It would be irresponsible to further delay essential support to our citizens.”

The Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty weakened at least 0.3% against the euro, leading losses in emerging markets.

Failure to garner the required unanimous support for the deal would force the EU into a partial shutdown as of Jan. 1, as the bloc will be operating under emergency monthly budgets of limited firepower.

The EU can still introduce rule-of-law strings by a weighted majority of its members, meaning that Hungary and Poland could lose access to even these limited payments, in addition to the recovery funds, and the leftovers from the bloc’s current budget. The virus recovery fund also can still be launched without Hungarian and Polish support. Doing so, however, could take months.

There have been signs of cracks in Poland. Warsaw-based, opposition-leaning newspaper Rzeczpospolita reported Tuesday that Polish and German government officials are in talks to iron out a compromise. A junior member of Morawiecki’s coalition government also likened the veto to a “nuclear option” that would hurt Poland.

But Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said there had been no movement in talks after meeting his EU counterparts in Brussels on Monday.

“I talked with my Polish colleague ahead of the meeting and we agreed that we were going to stand together and won’t allow anything to drive a wedge between us,” he said.

